Mckenna Grace and Kiernan Shipka Look Uncannily Similar — but Are They Related?By Leila Kozma
Updated
Despite her young age, 14-year-old Mckenna Grace has already built a portfolio some professional actors can only dream of. After her first breakthrough with the 2013 The Goodwin Games, the Texas native went on to appear on TV shows like The Vampire Diaries. But her beautiful looks and unparalleled acting chops have led many fans to wonder — is she related to Kiernan Shipka?
So, is Mckenna Grace related to Kiernan Shipka?
Mckenna and Kiernan have both appeared on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina — which only goes to prove that they look staggeringly alike. Mckenna played the young Sabrina on "Chapter Eleven: A Midwinter's Tale," delivering an impeccable portrayal of the younger version of the character that gave goosebumps to many of the viewers.
Even though their gestures, expressions, and looks may appear almost identical at times, Mckenna and Kiernan are not related by blood. Nonetheless, they do have quite a few things in common.
Born on Nov. 10, 1999, in Chicago, Ill., Kiernan got her start in the entertainment industry when she turned 5 months old. According to Dazed, she starred in the cult-classic hospital drama ER.
She and her family moved to Los Angeles when she turned 6. After starring in a slew of commercials ranging from Build a Bear Workshop to Advair, Kiernan went on to cement herself as one of the fiercest young actors out there with appearances in TV shows like Mad Men, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Family Guy.
Mckenna's path to success wasn't all that dissimilar in this respect either. According to iSpot, she starred in ads for Nintendo, GoldieBlox, and others, while also furthering her career as an actress. Mckenna and her parents decided to relocate to the metropolis when she landed her first recurring role on a TV show.
Another thing the stars share is the love of dogs. In the past, Mckenna starred in a PETA campaign aimed to raise awareness about the potential dangers of leaving dogs in hot vehicles. According to a 2017 article by The Washington Post, she is the proud owner of two pups, Marshmallow and Baby Unicorn. Meanwhile, Kiernan has one dog, Frankie, who has already posed with A-listers like Timothee Chalamet for photographs.
Mckenna has earned accolades for her uncanny ability to portray different characters.
In addition to playing the younger version of the titular character on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the actress delivered a similarly convincing portrayal of the young Tonya Harding in the 2017 biography titled I, Tonya, the young Carol in Captain Marvel, and the young Theo in The Haunting of Hill House.
A bonafide shapeshifter, it's safe to say that the young actress has turned every role she's appeared in so far into unparalleled success. Much like Kiernan, she is bound to have a bright future ahead.
Season 4 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina premieres on Dec. 31, 2020, on Netflix.