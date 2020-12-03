Mckenna Grace and Kiernan Shipka Look Uncannily Similar — but Are They Related?

Despite her young age, 14-year-old Mckenna Grace has already built a portfolio some professional actors can only dream of. After her first breakthrough with the 2013 The Goodwin Games, the Texas native went on to appear on TV shows like The Vampire Diaries. But her beautiful looks and unparalleled acting chops have led many fans to wonder — is she related to Kiernan Shipka ?

So, is Mckenna Grace related to Kiernan Shipka?

Mckenna and Kiernan have both appeared on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina — which only goes to prove that they look staggeringly alike. Mckenna played the young Sabrina on "Chapter Eleven: A Midwinter's Tale," delivering an impeccable portrayal of the younger version of the character that gave goosebumps to many of the viewers.

Even though their gestures, expressions, and looks may appear almost identical at times, Mckenna and Kiernan are not related by blood. Nonetheless, they do have quite a few things in common. Born on Nov. 10, 1999, in Chicago, Ill., Kiernan got her start in the entertainment industry when she turned 5 months old. According to Dazed, she starred in the cult-classic hospital drama ER.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty

She and her family moved to Los Angeles when she turned 6. After starring in a slew of commercials ranging from Build a Bear Workshop to Advair, Kiernan went on to cement herself as one of the fiercest young actors out there with appearances in TV shows like Mad Men, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Family Guy.

Article continues below advertisement

Mckenna's path to success wasn't all that dissimilar in this respect either. According to iSpot, she starred in ads for Nintendo, GoldieBlox, and others, while also furthering her career as an actress. Mckenna and her parents decided to relocate to the metropolis when she landed her first recurring role on a TV show.

Source: Instagram/Netflix

Article continues below advertisement