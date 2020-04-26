Are Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp Still Dating? Rumor Has It, They Split

Lily-Rose Depp and Timothee Chalamet have more in common than just their Netflix film, The King. That's because the Call Me By Your Name star has been rumored to be romantically linked to his 20-year-old co-star, Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis' daughter, for some time now.

But was that all just gossip or are Timothee and Lily-Rose still dating today? Here's everything we know about their relationship. Keep reading to learn more.

Source: Getty Images

Timothee and Lily started dating around October 2018. Rumors of Timothee and Lily-Rose dating began swirling in September 2018, when the two were spotted hanging out in New York City. But it wasn't until the following month, in October, that their relationship was solidified in the eyes of fans who circulated a photo of the young couple kissing in the rain.

It was a moment that could have been straight out of a hit rom-com, with the rain soaking through Lily-Rose's white shirt and jeans, and Timothee rocking a baby pink baseball cap. In the months that followed, the pair announced that they'd be starring together in The King, and were seen hanging out together around New York.

Timothee plays the title role of King Henry V, and Lily-Rose stars as Princess, later Queen Catherine. And their chemistry is undeniable, both on and off screen. When they made the rounds at the 2019 Venice Film Festival earlier in September 2019, they arrived in somewhat coordinated outfits — Timothee sported a gray Haider Ackermann suit to match Lily-Rose's dusty pink Chanel dress.

While Hollywood's hottest couple opted to pose separately for the paparazzi, they were captured gazing into each other's eyes in multiple shots. They were both absolutely glowing, likely recognizing their hard work in The King, and what they've managed to accomplish as a couple who's been dating for just about a year.

What's more, in addition to sharing the bill on The King, both Lily-Rose and Timothee are fluent in French — Timothee can be seen showing off his skills en français in the acclaimed Call Me By Your Name, and singer Vanessa Paradis' daughter is perfectly bilingual and stars in many French-language films herself.

Source: Getty Images

Timothee was previously linked to the offspring of another famous star, as he dated Lourdes Leon, Madonna's 22-year-old daughter, when they both attended LaGuardia High School together. As for Lily-Rose, she was in a relationship with male model Ash Stymest.

So are Timothee and Lily still together? Unfortunately, it looks like there's trouble in paradise for the two lovebirds. That's because Us Weekly has confirmed Timothee and Lily have split after more than a year together. Additionally, Timothee is referred to as single in British Vogue's May 2020.