This ‘Riverdale’ Character Might Be Getting Killed off in the Season 5 Finale (SPOILERS)

Leading up to the season finale, the CW released an intense and very fast-paced promo . In the clip, another fire is set ablaze in Riverdale. Meanwhile, Betty and Reggie look to be holding weapons in a scene, which further leans into that "RIP" angle. And of course, there is also some steamy romance: Veronica is seen locking lips with Reggie.

However, the promo also shows Cheryl being burned alive at the stake. Very witchy and wild, right? While it's unclear if this is actually happening or just taking place in her head, it could be the reason why the episode is titled "RIP."

However, we think if a character is set to die in Season 5, it will probably be someone less obvious.