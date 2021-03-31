Polly Cooper's Fate Is Still Anybody's Guess on 'Riverdale'

Going into the fifth season of Riverdale , the cast is dealing with a lot, to say the least. We see the series jump forward in time by seven years and the town looks completely different than what viewers had known it to be. KJ lost his dad in Season 4, but after the time jump, he's dealing with a war injury. Betty was held captive by the Trash Bag Killer and now, she may have lost someone very important to her.

We don't see her very consistently on Riverdale, but she's been a character on the show since the first season: Betty's older sister Polly, might be in some serious trouble. In Season 5, Polly's not only chased down a street, but it looks like she might have been abducted, with only some blood left behind.

So, does this mean that she's been killed? Does Polly die this season? If so, who's responsible?