The Mothman Is the Newest 'Riverdale' Mystery — What's the Story Behind Him?

After his initial sightings, many thought that the Mothman could be real. Many more rumors and supposed sightings continued around him, and he was dubbed Mothman due to Batman’s popularity at the time. In 1975, John Keel wrote The Mothman Prophecies to examine his sightings and potential existence, especially in relation to the collapse of a nearby bridge that led to 46 deaths.

The Mothman was also featured in a crossover episode of Scooby Doo and Archie, when the Mystery Incorporated gang decide to go to the town of Riverdale for a chill spring vacation. Instead, they learn the Mothman has been terrorizing Riverdale, so they work together with Archie to figure out what’s really going on and what the Mothman really is.

Some say the Mothman could just be an unexpected migration of a large Sandhill Crane, which has a 10-foot wingspan. Others say it could be radioactively modified Sandhill Crane, which would explain its red eyes. Some think it could just be owls, which have pretty large wingspans.

But there are those who believe the Mothman is really out there, waiting for his next victim.