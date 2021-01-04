'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Season 4 Ended on a Bittersweet Note

The news that Season 4 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina would be its last was another cherry on top of the mess that was 2020. And although the end of the series certainly seems like the end for good, some fans think the show could be revived on a platform like HBO Max .

Since the new streaming platform has allowed other Warner Bros. content to have a home, and since Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is Warner Bros.-owned, some think a revival isn't totally out of the question.