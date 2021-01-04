'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Season 4 Ended on a Bittersweet Note

'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Season 4 Ended on a Bittersweet NoteBy Chrissy Bobic
Updated
Warning: spoilers ahead for Season 4 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.
The final season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was a wild ride from start to finish. We saw old foes, friends, and family members, and there were a handful of antagonistic plots meant to derail any plans Sabrina had of living a happy and mostly normal existence. But when the series finale rolled around and it appeared that Sabrina died, it was something no one could have predicted.
She had narrowly escaped certain death before, and the idea that the show could ever continue without the title character was thrown out the window as soon as she sacrificed herself for the greater good. Would you expect anything less from the teenage witch and would-be Queen of Hell? It’s kind of her thing.
But is Sabrina really dead on 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina'?
At the end of Season 4 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, she sacrificed herself to bring order to the different universes and both versions of Sabrina died. Sabrina Morningstar and Sabrina Spellman both sacrificed themselves to right the wrong of their original act of both existing in the same timeline.
It had seemed like the right thing for Sabrina to do since she went forward and backward in time to have the best of both worlds. Or, the best of the mortal world and the underworld. In Season 4, both Sabrinas lived their respective existences, but eventually, the fact that they existed at the same time had negative consequences on different realms, and they had to die in order to restore things to how they once were.
I really loved #CAOS part 4 !!! But I’m sad they cancelled the show it was amazing ! I’ll miss the cast so much 😞 pic.twitter.com/Keq98l22dm— amélie ⚡✨ (@outlanflin) January 1, 2021
In the final moments of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, she is shown somewhere and appears to not be dead. But it’s revealed that Sabrina is in an afterlife of some kind, at peace, and although she isn't with her aunties or her friends, Sabrina is no longer in danger and she isn't putting those around her in danger either.
Nick also died in the series finale of the Netflix show.
During the final scene of Season 4, when Sabrina is basking in the warm glowing light of her afterlife, she’s joined by Nick, who had promised her earlier in the season that they were "endgame." It’s doubtful that he had this in mind when he told her that, but it’s here, in their shared afterlife, that Sabrina and Nick get to be together and happy.
I don’t even want to imagine the pain Nick must’ve gone through after Sabrina’s death, she was his only family. It wasn’t surprising at all when he chose to die to be with her😭💔 #Nabrina #CAOS4 #CAOS #CAOSpart4 pic.twitter.com/iseN4iu5Ms— Dancingalltheway (@Dancingallthew1) December 31, 2020
It’s a bittersweet ending. And, while Sabrina allowed herself to die for the greater good, Nick’s death came as a sort of Romeo and Juliet scenario. He reveals to Sabrina in the final moments of the show that he swam in the Sea of Sorrows, which killed him. Apparently, on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, suicide in the name of love gets you to a Heavenly plane to be with your sweetie.
Could 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' return with another season?
The news that Season 4 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina would be its last was another cherry on top of the mess that was 2020. And although the end of the series certainly seems like the end for good, some fans think the show could be revived on a platform like HBO Max.
Since the new streaming platform has allowed other Warner Bros. content to have a home, and since Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is Warner Bros.-owned, some think a revival isn't totally out of the question.
Of course the show’s writers would need to come up with a pretty masterful way to bring back the show — and Sabrina — from the dead. But fans are unlikely to protest any clever plot hole maneuvering to potentially get more seasons in the future.
Until then, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is streaming on Netflix.