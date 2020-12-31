Sabrina Goes Up Against the Eldritch Terrors in the Final Season of 'CAOS' [SPOILERS]

The Eldritch Terrors are comprised of eight mystical beings that we're introduced to in each of the eight episodes. The eight Eldritch Terrors are: The Dark, The Uninvited, The Weird, The Perverse, The Cosmic, The Returned, The Endless, and The Void. Sabrina has to defeat each one of these in order to protect the town and the people she loves. Still confused about what each Eldritch Terror means? Keep on reading!