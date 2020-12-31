Sabrina Goes Up Against the Eldritch Terrors in the Final Season of 'CAOS' [SPOILERS]By Gina Vaynshteyn
Updated
Some of us are saying farewell to 2020 by binge-watching Season 4 (technically part 4 of Season 2) of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which just dropped on Netflix. We've had a good time with the Riverdale spinoff, and the final chapter does not disappoint, as it brings us CAOS's most, well, chilling baddies yet: The Eldritch Terrors.
We first learn about the Eldritch Terrors in the latest trailer, and it's clear from the get-go that Sabrina and company are going to have to go up against these nebulous forces in order to protect Greendale. But what are they exactly? If you're watching and little confused, let's break this down together.
What are the Eldritch Terrors?
The Eldritch Terrors are comprised of eight mystical beings that we're introduced to in each of the eight episodes. The eight Eldritch Terrors are: The Dark, The Uninvited, The Weird, The Perverse, The Cosmic, The Returned, The Endless, and The Void. Sabrina has to defeat each one of these in order to protect the town and the people she loves. Still confused about what each Eldritch Terror means? Keep on reading!
1. The Dark
The Dark appears in the form of a group of miners who have the ability to crush people with their minds. Their MO is to bring everyone into the darkness and they can feed upon people's fears and weaknesses to get what they want. Why the miners? They embody The Dark because a real group of miners died under ground and in the dark after a mining accident.
2. The Uninvited
The Uninvited shows up as zombie who is desperate to be invited into people's homes. Its origin? He was a man who was turned away from a warm fire during the earth's creation. As revenge, he comes back with the goal of ripping out hearts if they don't invite him to show them how literally "heartless" they are.
3. The Weird
This Terror is a sea creature that resembles an octopus, and it uses humans as its host. In Episode 3, it takes hold of Sabrina, as she starts transforming into a sea creature herself, and tries to become "one" with her. The Weird origins come from the body of someone who drowned.
4. The Perverse
The Perverse seems to have been inspired by Edgar Allen Poe's short story, "The Imp of the Perverse," which is about Perverse, a being that forces people to do things that are counterintuitive to their wants and needs. In CAOS, The Perverse is a scary golden little statue that has the ability to warp reality and grant wishes.
5. The Cosmic
The Cosmic is an angel that is less of a threat, and more of a being that comes to warn the witches about the upcoming chaos about to befall on them.
6. The Returned
This Terror sounds like what it is: The Returned is the dead, and they've come back. But they don't know they're dead, and if you make them aware of it, they'll get really, really mad. Of the Returned is Sabrina's dog, which is truly heartbreaking! RIP, Vinegar Tom!
7. The Endless
The Endless takes the form of Salem the Cat, and it has the ability to repeat takes of the original Sabrina over, and over, and over on set (it's super meta). This creates a hellish, endless reality.
8. The Void
If you've come this far, you probably know what's coming. The Void is the end of all things, and it's pretty fitting that it arrives in the final episode of CAOS. The Void is a room filled with the universe and everything in it (and also nothing). In order to defeat the Void, Sabrina has to sacrifice herself.
The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is streaming on Netflix.