Tamera Mowry-Housley Reveals New 'The Santa Stakeout' Holiday Movie "Just Hits Different" (EXCLUSIVE)

When Tamera was asked which holiday Hallmark movie was her favorite and her answer was simple: all of them. But the Santa Stakeout actress said that her latest film “just hits different.”

“I will say this is my favorite. And I treat everyone like my favorite,” Tamera explained. “But I think overall the cast — our chemistry… People are saying our chemistry is the best that they've seen. And it's I think it's that natural love for comedy that we have. And we have a great script."