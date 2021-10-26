Tamera Mowry Says Her Exit From ‘The Real’ Was One of Her "Scariest Decisions" (EXCLUSIVE)

Actress Tamera Mowry-Housley and her twin sister, Tia Mowry, have been in the spotlight since they were 16 years old. But the television debut of Sister, Sister was only the beginning of the duo’s long-standing history in showbiz.

Two decades and four Emmy nominations later, Tamera has become a master in the art of daytime talk show hosting. She was a host on The Real for seven years before she sadly announced that she would be leaving the series in the summer of 2020. Before long, rumors about the reason for her exit surfaced on social media.

Tamera, who partnered with Dairy Queen for Miracle Treat Day, opened up exclusively to Distractify about the reason why she isn’t on The Real. Keep reading to learn more about her exit from the show.