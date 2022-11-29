Where Can You Stream the Christmas Movie Classic 'Love Actually'? Details Here
It's been almost twenty years since Love Actually first debuted in theaters, and the film still retains its timeless and romantic Christmas film feel.
With the The Laughter and Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later — A Diane Sawyer Special set to debut tonight on ABC, we're sure new and old fans of the film will be left with one question — where can they stream Love Actually?
The film is a true ensemble story, following ten different sets of couples as they navigate the various aspects of that feeling we call love during the weeks leading up to Christmas.
Love Actually featured an all-star cast, including Keira Knightley, Alan Rickman, Hugh Grant, Laura Linney, Bill Nighy and more.
So where can you stream 'Love Actually'?
The answer? A few places, actually. If you have a Peacock subscription you can stream Love Actually on that platform for free. However, you can also rent Love Actually for thirty days on Prime Video if you don't have a Peacock subscription. (Or you can purchase the film for $14.99!)
Sorry Netflix subscribers — a precursory search in the Netflix streaming library reveals that that platform does not have Love Actually to stream. Hulu doesn't have it available to stream either.
You can also rent Love Actually on iTunes. So with that in mind, the next question we have an answer for is this — where can fans of the original Love Actually film watch the reunion special?
When can we watch/stream the 'Love Actually' reunion special?
The Laughter and Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later — A Diane Sawyer Special airs live tonight on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. Given that ABC's affiliate streaming network is Hulu, we'd surmise that the special will be available to stream tomorrow, Nov. 30th, 2022 on Hulu.
So make it a Love Actually day (or week, no judgment here) and enjoy some good old fashioned Christmas romance, comedy and cheer!
