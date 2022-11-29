Hugh Grant’s Relationship History — From Bachelorhood to Fatherhood and Marriage

Hugh’s most high-profile relationship was with actress Elizabeth Hurley. The two were together from 1987 until 2000, per Us Weekly. In 2015, the About a Boy star talked about the former couple’s break up with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, saying, "The sex bit probably fizzled out, but now she's my absolute best friend — number one person I call in a crisis." For her part, The Royals star told Andy on another episode of his show that she felt the romance ended due to Hugh’s grumpiness, per Elle.