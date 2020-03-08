Who Is Keira Knightley Married To? Her Husband Is a British Musician

Their first daughter, Edie, was born in 2015 and their second child, Delilah, was born in September 2019. Keira shared with Us Weekly that sleep has been hard to come by since having her first child.

“[Edie] has occasionally slept through the night, but not in any kind of prolonged sense,” Keira told Us at the time. But since the actress herself didn’t sleep through the night until she was 6 years old, she admitted, her “mum is thrilled because she says it’s comeuppance.”