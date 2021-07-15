Drew Barrymore's Dating Life Has Been Well-Documented for Virtually Her Entire Career

Drew Barrymore's Dating Life Has Been Well-Documented for Virtually Her Entire CareerBy Chris Barilla
Jul. 15 2021, Published 11:55 a.m. ET
Ever since her debut role as a child star in E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Drew Barrymore has enjoyed a highly successful career as an actress and TV host, with countless memorable roles under her belt. Beyond her prowess on the silver screen, Drew's dating life has been as highly publicized as her acting roles over the years, and she has certainly given fans plenty to gossip about.
So, who exactly has Drew dated over the years, is she seeing anyone now, and what other related details do we know about her personal life? Keep reading to find out!
Drew Barrymore's dating history is extensive, and she's even been married a few times!
Since Drew started her career as a child star, she has had paparazzi following her every move from a very young age. Because of this, fans saw even her earliest relationships play out publicly. For example, Drew was reportedly engaged to Leland Hayward at just 16, but that relationship was called off shortly after.
Over the years, Drew has been in numerous relationships and flings, some of which were confirmed and others that were only rumored. Some notable names she was almost certainly actually linked to over the years include Jamie Walters, Eric Erlandson, Tom Green, and Justin Long.
Drew also reportedly dated Christian Bale, Corey Feldman, and David Arquette. Nowadays, Drew isn't dating anyone specifically, although she has hinted to Howard Stern during an interview that she is starting to consider the prospect of dating again in the future.
"When people say, 'You should date,’ my response was, 'It’s not within me.’ No one else can tell you when that time is. … I finally just now feel free," she explained to the host.
Drew recently flirted very openly with Leonardo DiCaprio, and the internet is loving it.
Titanic star and known environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio took to Instagram on July 14, 2021, to share an infographic about rising global temperatures. He stressed the importance of addressing the issue in order to prevent a climate disaster, and clearly, his point resounded with Drew.
The actress decided to shoot her shot at the Oscar-winning star via his comment section, first posting, "Thank you for always have been the pioneer of saving our earth," and then, "You should be the only hot one, and not our planet!"
Fans were loving Drew's blatant attempt to get Leo's attention, with many responding to her comment and commending her for having the courage to do so in such a public manner. Leo hasn't responded to Drew's comment yet.
Beyond her dating rumors and flirtatious comments, Drew also has several ex-husbands.
Drew's life has been earmarked by very public relationships, including several marriages. Indeed, the actress has been married three times, and all three relationships occurred at vastly different points in her career.
Her first marriage was to Jeremy Thomas, whom Drew met at a Los Angeles bar when she was only 19 years old. The couple dated for just six months before deciding to get married in March of 1994. Their marriage only lasted two months; Drew filed for divorce and the paperwork was finalized in 1995.
In 1999, Drew began dating Tom Green, a Canadian comedian/filmmaker who co-starred in Charlie's Angels. The couple married in June of 2001 but like her last marriage, ended only six months later.
Drew's most recent marriage was to Will Kopelman, the son of former Chanel CEO Arie Kopelman. The couple were engaged in January of 2012 and were wed just five months later.
She and Will share two children: Olive, 7, and Frankie, 6.
However, in April of 2016, the couple decided to split, finalizing their divorce in August of 2016. Drew has not been in a public long-term relationship since.