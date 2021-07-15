Drew Barrymore's Dating Life Has Been Well-Documented for Virtually Her Entire Career

Since Drew started her career as a child star, she has had paparazzi following her every move from a very young age. Because of this, fans saw even her earliest relationships play out publicly. For example, Drew was reportedly engaged to Leland Hayward at just 16, but that relationship was called off shortly after.

Over the years, Drew has been in numerous relationships and flings, some of which were confirmed and others that were only rumored. Some notable names she was almost certainly actually linked to over the years include Jamie Walters, Eric Erlandson, Tom Green , and Justin Long .

Drew also reportedly dated Christian Bale, Corey Feldman, and David Arquette. Nowadays, Drew isn't dating anyone specifically, although she has hinted to Howard Stern during an interview that she is starting to consider the prospect of dating again in the future.

"When people say, 'You should date,’ my response was, 'It’s not within me.’ No one else can tell you when that time is. … I finally just now feel free," she explained to the host.