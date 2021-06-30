Howard Stern's Personal Life (and Finances) Have Come Under More Scrutiny as of Late

Odds are that if you've listened to the radio at all over the last few decades, you're at least familiar with Howard Stern 's voice. The host of his own namesake show and one of the most iconic personalities in all of radio, Howard has a cult following that has followed him to whichever platform he has chosen to lend his voice to.

For all that fans may know about Howard as an individual, many may know a lot of details about his personal life — including the impact his wife has had on him. So, what do we know about Howard's immediate family, as well as how much he's worth? Keep reading to find out!

Howard Stern's wife, Beth Ostrosky Stern, has led quite a successful career herself.

Not only is Howard's wife, Beth Ostrosky Stern, the main fixture of his personal life and the focal point of his love and devotion, but she has also accomplished a lot as an individual. Indeed, Beth is a successful actress, author, model, and animal rights activist.

Born in Pittsburgh in 1972 to a strict Roman Catholic family, Beth was likely influenced to take up a career in performance from a young age, seeing as her mother, Judy, used to work as a model. Beth attended the University of Pittsburgh for three years before relocating to New York City to fully pursue a career as a model.

Beth went on to act as well, taking on roles in films such as Flirting with Disaster and Whipped, as well as shows like Filter and Casino Cinema. On the For Him Magazine yearly list of 100 Sexiest Women of the Year, Beth was ranked in 2002, 2003, 2004, and 2007. Beth and Howard dated for seven years before he proposed to her on February 13, 2007. The radio personality, who is 18 years older than she is, has been a doting husband ever since.

