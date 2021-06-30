NYC-Based Radio Host Carolina Bermudez Is Allegedly Joining Season 14 of 'RHONY'

Even though Season 13 of Real Housewives of New York isn't over, Bravo is apparently starting to recruit for Season 14. One of the alleged new cast members people are talking about is radio host Carolina Bermudez — she's on the show's reported "wish list."

A source told OK! Magazine , "It seems they want fresh blood. They are starting the casting process earlier than ever, so it’s clear they want to shake things up." It seems like Carolina isn't the only one Bravo is eyeing, and fans should expect a bit of a shakeup next season. One insider told The Sun , “The production company has started putting feelers out to multiple eligible women in NY. Latina NY Radio host (WKTU Morning Show) Carolina Bermudez is also on the wish list right now.”

Carolina Bermudez, who's possibly the newest 'RHONY' star: What to Know.

Carolina Bermudez is a radio show host for NYC-based station 103.5 KTU and I Heart Radio. She describes herself as "Proud Nice Latina, Noah & Asher's mama," a lover of fitness and beauty, and considers herself an influencer. She used to be a DJ and presenter on the Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, and has worked with plenty of celebs and A-listers in her time. The 43-year-old has two sons with her husband, Mark Grossman.

Article continues below advertisement

Before she became a successful radio show host, the Ohio native went to Arizona State University and graduated with a B.A. in broadcast journalism. After college, she moved to Los Angeles, where she studied acting for a bit. After her stint in LA, she lived in Miami, where she worked at WHYI and took on freelance work for the Latin Billboard Awards. She also held a title as senior editor at In Touch Weekly, and has appeared on Showbiz Tonight, E! News, and VH1.

Article continues below advertisement

She and her husband Mark are super close. Four days ago she posted to Instagram, celebrating their 10-year anniversary: "10 years ago today we said 'I do' and we both would say it again and again and again… so amazing to have some private time with Mark last night to reminisce on our special day before we take the boys on vacation! I’m eternally grateful that we found each other & created this beautiful life & family together- if you had a twin, I would still choose you! Happy anniversary to my forever."

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

And she often shares photos of their two beautiful sons. "I always tell them, they’re the best blessings I’ve ever received. I also tell them they’re the only two people in this world who know what my heart sounds like on the inside and that it will ALWAYS be full of love for them! So technically, I didn’t miss it bc I celebrate my boys every day," she shared.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

And yes, she met Harry Styles.