Luann de Lesseps Gave Up Her Countess Title When She Married Tom D'Agostino

The two got divorced in 2009, and the cabaret star later had a long-term relationship with Jacques Azoulay .

Luann de Lesseps , who has been part of the cast (in some capacity) since Season 1, was married to Count Alexandre "Alex" de Lesseps when the hit Bravo series began.

Those who have been watching The Real Housewives of New York City since it started in 2008 have seen the ladies go through a lot of trials and tribulations in their respective relationships.

In the seasons that have followed, Tom's name has continued to come up. Read on for the refresher on Tom and Luann's marriage, and to find out the latest in the former countess' love life.

In Season 9, Luann wed Tom D'Agostino, a longtime bachelor who had previously had an entanglement with Sonja Morgan . However, their relationship was not meant to be, and the two split up shortly after the ninth season's reunion taped.

How long were Luann and Tom married? Their union last for one season on 'RHONY.'

After Luann and Alex divorced in 2009, the reality star was able to keep her courtesy title as a countess as long as she did not remarry. She began dating Tom, a businessman, in late 2015. Once the two went public with their romance on Season 8 of the show, they received flack from Luann's co-stars. Tom had previously gone out with Ramona Singer, and he had a dalliance with Sonja Morgan. However, despite dealing with drama on RHONY, Tom and Luann announced their engagement in 2016.

The night before the two celebrated their engagement with a party in Florida, Bethenny Frankel broke the news that Tom had been seen kissing another woman at the Regency Hotel bar. The intense moment was one for the RHONY books, but it didn't stop Luann from moving forward with her wedding plans. Tom and Luann got married in Palm Beach, Fla. on New Year's Eve in 2016, and the mom of two gave up her title.

Seven months later, after spending much of Season 9 defending both Tom and her marriage, Luann announced that she was getting a divorce. In an interview with People in September of 2017, Luann shared that she didn't think that Tom ever cheated on her, but that he was insistent on maintaining friendships with his exes. It ultimately did take a toll on the union.

"I started seeing things on the show, which I didn't know he was saying. Like, 'I'm a dog with a leash,'" Luann shared, which is in reference to something that Tom said to his ex, Missy Tool, on the show. "All of these things were hurtful, on top of the continued going out and still making the same circle, which I said, 'Please don't do that, because it's not a good look for you.'"

"He assured me he wasn't cheating on me, but that was not the perception of people around us. We live under the spotlight, so you can't act a certain way..." Luann added. "You might be friends with your exes, but it doesn't look good. I believe he was not cheating on me. And I hope that was the case."

At around the time when Luann would have been celebrating her one-year anniversary of marriage, Luann was arrested in Palm Beach after a night of heavy drinking. She soon chronicled her journey with sobriety on the show, and how the demise of her marriage affected her. Though her relationship with Tom dominated several seasons of RHONY, the Bravo star has moved on with someone else (and, no, it's not Garth Wakeford).

