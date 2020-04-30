Sonja Morgan Didn't Divorce the Morgan Family When She Split From Her Husband in 2006

Since her debut on The Real Housewives of New York City in Season 3, Sonja Morgan has become one of the most iconic housewives out of any franchise. From cooking everything in her toaster oven, to the upkeep of her townhouse, to her fashion show, to her many boyfriends, there is no one else quite like Sonja.

Though Sonja is always insistent that she doesn't need a steady relationship, when she has a cocktail or two, she often brings up her marriage and divorce.