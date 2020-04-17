Sonja Morgan’s Mugshot Has Surfaced, but Why Was She Arrested?

One of the main things Bravo fans adore about The Real Housewives franchise is the fighting, drinking, and all-around hot messes that are the cast members.

On-screen, these women wear designer clothes while screaming at each other across a dinner table (with a possible drink being thrown as well). One thing many may wonder is if these women are just putting it on for the camera. They could not possibly be this wild in real life, right?

Source: Bravo

Well, if arrest records and gossip rags have taught us anything, it’s that these women get into just as much trouble when they’re not filming as when they do. The Real Housewives of New York City cast is in a class all their own when it comes to getting into trouble and garnering arrests.

In a recent episode of RHONY, four current cast members, Luann de Lesseps, Tinsley Mortimer, Leah McSweeney, and Sonja Morgan all giggle about having mugshots while waiting to get into a party. While Luann’s history with the law is common knowledge at this point, it’s a bit of a mystery as to what the other girls have done in their past to warrant a mugshot.

Sonja Morgan was arrested in 2010. Sonja Morgan, a self-proclaimed TV personality, funny girl, and fashion & shoe designer, was arrested in 2010. According to the New York Post , Sonja was busted for DWI in Southampton Village. Source: Getty Images They reported, “Sonja Morgan, 46, failed to halt at a stop sign...and was pulled over by a Southampton Village officer...Sources said she had been partying on the East End over the course of the Memorial Day weekend. After failing a series of field sobriety tests, the ex-wife of J.P. Morgan’s great-grandson John Adams Morgan refused to take a Breathalyzer test and was taken to local police headquarters and slapped with a DWI rap, according to cops.”

Sonja has not commented much on her arrest. While Sonja has remained pretty quiet about her arrest, she did find humor in her mugshot on a recent episode of The Real Housewives of New York City. While waiting in a car to be let into a party, Sonja joked, “What are they checking our records? We’re never gonna get in! All four of us have mugshots!” Source: Bravo It’s clear from the show that Sonja enjoys a drink, but it does also seem that she has learned from her arrest. Instead of getting behind the wheel, the New York City socialite orders car services.