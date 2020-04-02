How Does Leah McSweeney's Net Worth Compare to Her 'RHONY' Co-Stars?By Anna Quintana
It's not cheap to live in the Big Apple and The Real Housewives of New York City know this to be true. Just ask Sonja Morgan, who recently had to sell her Upper East Side townhouse and relocate to an apartment by Columbus Circle.
And let's not forget the Girl Boss herself, Bethenny Frankel, who launched her empire Skinny Girl in 2011, and sold the company a few years later for a reported $100 million.
Now, Season 12 will introduce RHONY viewers to its newest cast member, and her name is Leah McSweeney. But how does she compare to her fellow housewives when it comes to her bank account?
Leah McSweeney's net worth is pretty impressive.
The self-made millionaire is a fashion designer, known for her clothing line Married to the Mob. She started the collection after getting into an altercation with the NYPD and winning a $75,000 settlement. She used that money to start the clothing line.
"The cops were beating up a friend of mine outside the Hammerstein Ballroom at around 4am," she told the Daily Mail in 2010. "I had a bottle in my hand and, though I shouldn't have, I threw it. That's when the cop punched me."
Now, the single mother is worth $2.4 million — and that number is only expected to increase following her appearance on the popular Bravo series.
Along with her clothing line, Leah is also a columnist and has a podcast called Improper Etiquette. So, her empire is slowing but surely growing.
How does Leah's net worth compare to her 'RHONY' co-stars?
Although Bethenny is no longer on the series, she remains the top-earner, despite her current net worth being unknown. Reminder, she sold her company for a solid $100 million, so we are just going to use our imagination.
Following Bethenny is surprisingly Tinsley Mortimer, who reportedly has a $35 million net worth. It definitely helps that her father was a wealthy real estate investor.
Next comes the Countess herself, Luann De Lesseps, who has a not too shabby $30 million net worth to her name, Dorinda Medley with a cool $20 million, and with an $18 million net worth is the Pinot Grigio queen Ramona Singer.
Our girl Sonja Morgan rounds out the group with a solid $8 million. So, while technically Leah is the "poorest" housewife on RHONY, we think she is doing just fine.
And to prove it, Leah is fitting right in with the veteran cast. "It's not easy shoes to step into. And I feel like she walked in and kind of fit right in," Luann told E! News. "She's a mother and a business owner and, at the same time, has a vulnerability to her that I think fans will really relate to her."
Tinsley agreed, adding, "Leah was like a perfect addition and so fun to get to know better and she's an awesome girl."
Who is the richest housewife of them all?
That honor goes to RHOBH alum and restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump, who has a reported $75 million net worth. She really is the queen.
Watch The Real Housewives of New York City Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.
