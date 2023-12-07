Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo John Mayer and Andy Cohen Have Denied They’re Dating, but TikTok Has Another Theory Singer John Mayer and TV personality Andy Cohen’s “bromance” made headlines, as their fans believe they’re secretly a couple. By Elizabeth Randolph Dec. 7 2023, Updated 1:59 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In 2023, Andy and John raised suspicions that their relationship was more than just platonic. Here’s what the celebs have said about their friendship and why social media is having difficulty believing they’re telling the truth.

John Mayer and Andy Cohen have said their relationship is nothing more than a “bromance.”

Andy and John’s friendship spans over a decade. The Watch What Happens Live host shared with Entertainment Tonight in 2022 that they instantly hit it off after meeting through a mutual friend. Andy said he knew they would be friends when he realized they were both fans of the Grateful Dead.

Since their chance meeting, Andy and John have remained committed to their “bromance.” The friends have been spotted together at several events, including John speaking on Andy’s behalf during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2022. They celebrated milestone birthdays together, including Andy’s 50th birthday in 2018, when John serenaded Andy with an acoustic version of Diana Ross’s “It’s My House.”

John and Andy also don’t mind sharing how much they honor and respect their friendship with the world when no one’s watching. Andy, who is gay, has said his straight friend John is “very in touch with his emotions” and often tells Andy he “cherishes” their relationship.

In June 2023, Andy joked on The Howard Stern Show that he and John were “in love with each other,” which made the celebs’ fans wonder if they had decided to become more than friends. However, Andy quickly shut down the rumors on his Sirius XM show, Andy Cohen Live, and felt it was “weird” that their saying they love one another as friends became tabloid fodder.

“It became headline news, and the more it became headline news, the more butthurt I got over it,” Andy said on-air. “You know why? Are two men not allowed to say that they're in love? Are we all so flipped out?"

A TikTok theory states Andy and John live together and are keeping their romance under wraps.

Despite Andy and John vehemently denying they’ve ever had a physical or romantic relationship, the internet isn’t buying it. On TikTok and X, formerly Twitter, fans speculate that the friends secretly date and even cohabitate. In October 2023, a blind item on TikTok by gossip influencer Sugeneshin (@sugeneshin_) stated John and Andy had been together for quite some time and that the “Gravity” singer had moved into Andy’s house.

Sugeneshin provided some points to support her claim, including them being spotted holding hands at a Pride festival and that Andy’s mother, Evelyn Cohen, steamed John’s shirt before the singer went out with Andy for a night on the town in the Hamptons.

Speaking of the Hamptons, She Knows reported in September 2023 that Andy and John were spotted house hunting during their Hamptons trip. Of course, just because they looked for houses doesn’t mean they planned on living in the abode together. Sometimes, you just need a second opinion!

It’s best to believe Andy and John despite the rumors when they say they’re just bros. In 2018, Andy admitted that he was not surprised that he and John had been subjected to rumors due to their unwavering “love” for their friendship.