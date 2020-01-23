20 Unlikely Celebrity Friendships That Will Make You Say, "Huh!"

You know those pictures of the cheetah and the dog that are best friends and hang out all the time even though that kind of interspecies friendship is highly unlikely? Well, this is kind of kind that, only with celebrities. These are the famous people who you never would have guessed are actually super good friends — twosomes (and one foursome) we were delighted to discover enjoy each others' company. Some of these unlikely celebrity friendships are more surprising than others, but if you think about any of them for long enough, they start to make sense.