We Know the Secret Behind Gayle King and Oprah's Long-Lasting Friendship

One of the more memorable episodes of The Oprah Winfrey Show featuring Gayle and Oprah together was a 2004 episode where the two visited Maine to promote the PBS series Colonial House. Dressed in head-to-toe colonial garb, the two participated in a bonfire dance and threw themselves headfirst into colonial festivities.

The evening ended in giggles, so many fans consider this episode a fan-favorite for the way it highlighted their friendship!