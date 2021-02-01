Gayle King Has Been Married One Time, but Says He Was a "Cheater"

CBS broadcaster Gayle King has made quite a tremendous name for herself. You know her for her incredible broadcast journalism career as she's currently a co-anchor on CBS This Morning. She's also been the editor-at-large for O, The Oprah Magazine for more than two decades. And the icing on the cake, she's Oprah Winfrey's long-time BFF.

You may also know that currently, Gayle is single. What you may not know is that she has been married before. That's because her romantic life is rarely ever brought to light. So — the big question — who exactly is her ex? Well, for starters: His name is William Bumpus. They have two kids together and had quite a messy divorce back in 1993. Read on to find out more about William and the rise and fall of his and Gayle's marriage.