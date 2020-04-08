Gayle King Has Been Working From Home Amid Coronavirus, but Where Does She Live?

Gayle King is one of the many TV journalists who is currently working from home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Starting in March, a plethora of the biggest names in daytime talk shows and news segments have been broadcasting their respective series from home in an effort to keep viewers up to date on the latest happenings. Since Gayle, like many others, has been reporting live from her family room every day, there's been a question about where she lives now. Scroll down to find out!

Where does Gayle King live now?

Based on the background of Gayle's broadcasts, it seems she's living in her $7 million Midtown NYC penthouse, which she gave fans a tour of in 2011 on Nate Berkus' show. At the time, she said that she decided to paint the ceiling of every room in the 2,350 square-foot E 57th Street space a different color because that's what her BFF Oprah Winfrey said to do.

According to a 2008 post from Variety, Gayle, who also serves as the editor-at-large of O, The Oprah Magazine, sold her nearly $8 million Greenwich, Conn. mansion at that time. The article shared that the house was a whopping 10,433 square feet, equipped with six bedrooms, seven full, and three half bathrooms. It seems she only resides in NYC now.

Gayle has been working from home for both CBS This Morning and O, The Oprah Magazine since mid-March. She even hosted a virtual concert presented by ACM called Our Country on Sunday, April 5, where some of country music's biggest stars sang on the live CBS broadcast.

In early April, she also posted a series of real-life photos of her behind-the-scenes set up of her home studio for CBS This Morning. "Look ma no shoes & I’m making a mess in the family room," she joked in the caption. "Broadcasting from home has its perks I guess... but I miss EVERYBODY! Also know the importance of stay home save lives. Bare bones crew is small but mighty... thanx Kenton! Eneida! Andre! & Alexis!"

She also shared a funny clip of herself attempting to communicate with the Oprah magazine team virtually. "The collage is back! (Hah) my FIRST slack meeting w/@oprahmagazineteam from home," she wrote. "I confess still trying to figure this out swipe left already being criticized about how I scroll?? It’s the new normal stay home experts say it saves lives we all want to do that ! So I’ll own being a bad scroller."