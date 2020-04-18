'RHONY's Leah McSweeney Has Had a Rough Relationship With Her Parents

Leah McSweeney may be a successful designer, reality star, and mother-of-one, but her journey to where she is today wasn't easy. In fact, the 37-year-old admits to having had a pretty rough childhood. Although she was born and raised in Chelsea in New York City, she had a hard time fitting into her environment, to the point that she was even kicked out of the Upper East Side’s Convent of the Sacred Heart Catholic all-girls school.

Her time as a teen didn't get any easier, but Leah credits her parents as having "saved her life."

Leah McSweeney opened up about her parents and their struggle throughout her childhood.

"Right after high school, I went to rehab for three months," the RHONY star said in a recent episode of the series. "I was having some issues. And so when my parents came to come get me...they were like, 'You're not coming home.'"

Although the other housewives were shocked by the news, as Leah explained in her confessional, she understood where her parents were coming from. "I was a really f---ed up teenager. I put my parents through hell. My mother was like, 'Hey, we really can't have you in the house anymore because you're disrupting your brother and your sister's life.'"

She went on to tell the other women her parents found a halfway house to live in that was run by nuns. They drove her up to Upstate New York and they dropped her off there. As they drove away, she began to question her life.