‘RHONY’ Alum Leah Mcsweeney’s Lawsuit Says Andy Cohen “Thrives off Drug and Alcohol Use”

Article continues below advertisement

In her lawsuit, which went public on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, Leah made several shocking allegations against the Watch What Happens Live host. Many of the claims include drug use, a rumor that has plagued Andy for years. Here’s what to know about Leah’s lawsuit and allegations against the Housewives boss.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

‘RHONY’ alum Leah McSweeney’s lawsuit claimed Andy Cohen uses cocaine with unnamed ‘Real Housewives’ stars.

Leah starred on RHONY for two seasons between 2020 and 2021. During her time on the show, she candidly addressed her issues with alcohol abuse. In her lawsuit against Andy, Leah claimed Bravo “pressured her to drink” and refused to help her seek sobriety.

On Feb. 27, Page Six reported Leah is seeking “unspecified damages” against Andy, Bravo, RHONY’s production studio Shed Media, and Warner Media, who owns Shed. Leah shared in the legal documents that Andy and the networks disallowed her to care for her mental health and alcohol use disorder.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Peacock

What’s more, she said Andy allegedly “engages in cocaine use with Housewives that he employs,” though none of them are named in the lawsuit. However, Leah said the Housewives cast members who have engaged in cocaine with Andy received “favorable treatment” from him, including receiving more flattering edits than their other co-stars. She claimed Andy’s behavior is a well-known secret amongst the Bravo team.

Article continues below advertisement

“Cohen intentionally uses cocaine with his employees to further promote a workplace culture that thrives off drug and alcohol use, which leads to a failure to accommodate employees who are disabled and trying to stay substance-free,” Leah’s lawyers stated in the documents. “Cohen’s preferred workplace environment, which is fueled with substances and illicit behavior, permeates every aspect of Defendant Bravo's productions.”

Leah’s lawsuit also made damaging allegations against Shed Media, which produces several Real Housewives shows in addition to RHONY. Leah said in her case that a Shed Media producer “routinely sends unsolicited pictures of [their] genitalia to lower-level production employees” as a form of sexual harassment. The lawsuit says Bravo and Shed are allegedly well aware of the producer’s actions but have continued to “elevate” the unnamed producer “to positions of increased power.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Andy Cohen has denied all of Leah McSweeney’s allegations.

Amid Leah’s lawsuit against Andy, Bravo, Shed Media, and Warner Media, a rep for Andy briefly addressed the Housewives head honcho’s role. The statement from the rep showed Andy denying any of Leah’s allegations. “The claims against Andy are completely false,” the rep told Page Six.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite Andy’s rep dismissing the claims, Leah’s lawsuit came after other former Bravo and Housewives stars accused Andy of similar inappropriate behavior.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Brandi Glanville and NeNe Leakes also filed complaints against Andy Cohen.

On Feb. 22, 2024, less than a week before Leah’s case surfaced, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville claimed in a legal letter obtained by Page Six accusing Andy of sexual harassment.

Brandi’s letter, via her lawyers, stated that, in 2022, an “obviously inebriated” Andy sent Brandi a video where he “boasted” about wanting to sleep with Below Deck star Kate Chastain while “thinking” about Brandi. He also asked Brandi if she wanted to watch the act via FaceTime. Brandi said in the letter that Andy “exercised complete and total control over her career” with the proposition, as he was her boss at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

Although Brandi didn’t disclose who the other Bravolebrity Andy discussed was, he named Kate directly in his statement about the allegations. In a message on his X account, Andy said the video to Brandi was “in jest,” though he admitted it was “inappropriate.”

The video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi. It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke. That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) February 23, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

“It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke,” Andy wrote on Feb. 22. “That said, it was totally inappropriate, and I apologize.”