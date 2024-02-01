Brandi Glanville Opens Up About Ongoing Health Issues Amid 'RHUGT' Scandals

Reality show stars are used to turning up the drama while on camera, but Brandi Glanville has been subject to scandal and controversy at all points in her life. Brandi is best known for her appearances on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and its spin-off The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. She has been in the game for quite some time and is no stranger to the exaggerated drama and fluffed-up high-stakes world of reality television.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Brandi's career has taken a significant turn since 2022. She began facing allegations of sexual harassment from her RHUGT co-stars during filming. She has even been embroiled in lawsuits to that effect. The subsequent stress has reportedly even impacted her health, leading to some rather severe medical complications. What kind of health issues has Brandi Glanville been dealing with? Here's what she has disclosed so far.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Brandi Glanville received some "disappointing news" that led to her health issues.

Brandi had no issues disclosing her health status on Twitter when they first emerged. In early October 2023, she began tweeting about having to go to the emergency room. "I collapsed at home this [morning] and my son had to call 911 for help! You guys have no idea the amount of stress I'm dealing with," she explained.

Brandi went into more detail in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that was posted in early January 2024. She revealed that after consulting over seven different doctors, she was diagnosed with stress-induced angioedema, a swelling of the skin. According to Brandi, she had received some "disappointing news" from Andy Cohen that she couldn't yet disclose that ultimately caused the stress that led to her collapse.

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, this diagnosis has seemingly affected all aspects of her life. Brandi has likened her symptoms to that of anaphylactic shock as her face would swell from the stress, preventing her from being able to speak. She even reportedly broke up with her boyfriend at the time amid this crisis. She only regained the ability to talk later that December. "It's been the worst year of my life," she admitted to ET. "It was worse than my divorce."

Article continues below advertisement

Brandi received the news about her stress-induced symptoms amid dealing with severe allegations from her RHUGT co-stars. In January 2023, she was accused of sexual harassment while filming for the show. Subsequent lawsuits even alleged that staff at Bravo and other affiliated entertainment companies supplied copious amounts of alcohol to the cast and regularly encouraged them to be physical with each other. Although Brandi wasn't named as a defendant, she was accused of such behavior before RHUGT.