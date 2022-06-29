Reality Star Julia Lemigova Overcame Many Obstacles Before Joining 'RHOM'

The two started dating and although they never married, Julia gave birth to their son Maximillian in October 1999. Sadly, just five and a half months later, the baby died at Necker Hospital in Paris.

Initial reports claimed that the baby died of natural causes, but a concealed autopsy revealed that he had traces of diazepam in his bloodstream. The medical examiner also concluded that the baby had been violently shaken before his death.