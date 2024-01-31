Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > The Real Housewives of Miami 'Real Housewives of Miami' Stars Ana Quincoces and Alexia Echevarria's Feud Explained Ana Quincoces and Alexia Echevarria's feud is in no danger of ending anytime soon. Here's how the drama between the former 'RHOM' friends began. By Elizabeth Randolph Jan. 31 2024, Published 3:46 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

As an OG of The Real Housewives of Miami, Alexia Nepola (nee Echevarria) knows how to remain at the center of the drama. While fans of the show have seen the former fashion editor in action regarding her feuds, Alexia also finds herself in multiple feuds behind the scenes. Her latest beef is with her former friend and RHOM co-star, Ana Quincoces. Bravo fans recall that Ana starred on RHOM for one season back in Season 2.

During the show's first run on the network, Ana was close friends with Alexia and her "bro," Marysol Patton. Unfortunately, their relationship has drastically changed since Ana left her reality TV career behind. These days, Alexia and Ana are in no danger of being friends, as they've dragged each other through the mud on RHOM and on social media. So, how did Ana and Alexia's issues begin? Here's a rundown on the Bravolebrities' feud!

Ana Quincoces and Alexia Nepola's feud began after Ana reportedly made shady comments about Alexia's finances.

Ana and Alexia's friendship played out during their time together on RHOM. However, when Bravo canceled the show in 2013 and revived it in 2020, Alexia was the only one of them to return. Meanwhile, Ana, an attorney and renowned chef, continued working multiple jobs and eventually launched a podcast with her daughter, Beba, called Mami Issues. But more on that later.

Since Ana exited RHOM, she seemingly stayed away from her former castmates' friend group, or so everyone thought. In Season 6 of the series, Adriana de Moura shared on the show that Ana made damaging allegations about Alexia and her marriage to her husband, Todd Nepola. Adriana said Ana told her that Alexia and Todd were having marital issues stemming from them having financial problems. At the time, Alexia had shared that she, Todd, and her son Frankie had been forced to move out of their 10,000-foot rental space in Miami.

Ana caught wind of Adriana's accusation and addressed it on her Instagram account. Following the episode where Adriana suggested she was the "little birdie" who spilled Alexia's tea, Ana profusely denied telling Adriana any information about Alexia. However, she ended her response by stating, "The woman (Alexia) doth protest too much." However, their drama seemingly ended until Ana's Season 6 cameo.

During the season, Ana attended Dr. Nicole Martin's "Mamacita" luncheon, where the anesthesiologist highlighted the mothers in her life. Ana, who participated in the luncheon with Adriana, didn't have the warmest welcome. Alexia and Marysol initially refused to sit with their former friend, stating Ana said she wished she was dead, which Ana denied. In another episode discussing Ana's appearance, Alexia warned Nicole to watch out for Ana, stating she "knows what kind of person Ana is."

Ana said Alexia "hasn't accomplished anything" in a shady rant on her podcast.

Alexia's perceived shade at Ana's character didn't sit well with her. On Jan. 22, 2024, she replied to Alexia's remark on her Mami Issues podcast. After repeating what Alexia said on the show, Ana shared that she had plenty of time to reintroduce herself to her former friend. She took her audience through her resume, including her accomplishments as a five-time published author, a lawyer, and an entrepreneur. However, the breakdown quickly turned shady when she added that she was "literate," hinting that Alexia is not.

Ana then shared who she believes Alexia is, stating she's someone who "hasn't accomplished anything," and, by her "own admission," has "never bought a car, never bought a house, and has probably never bought herself a pair of shoes." She also said she had been holding back how she really feels about Alexia, but, after her comments about Ana's character, Ana says she's better than her former friend while stating she's no more important than a pack of eye drops.

"I may not know that I am better than these eye drops," Ana said while holding the pack. "But I know I'm better than Alexia. She's become fair game again."

Another former RHOM star, Joanna Krupa, also believes Alexia is "fair game" and deserves every shady comment coming her way. Joanna, who starred in Seasons 2 and 3, chimed into Ana and Alexia's drama and shared that she was very much #teamAna. Underneath Ana's Instagram post of her dragging Alexia, Joanna added more fuel to the beef by encouraging Ana not to let "hateful women" like Alexia "bully" her into not standing up for herself.

"Don’t even waste your energy on hateful women that had to marry men for money and have no careers and are bitter because you are a power woman and did it all on your own," Joanna wrote to Ana. "U go, girl! Don’t let anyone bully u"... "Plus, you have to fill me into what happened as I have no clue, but I can only imagine from experience."