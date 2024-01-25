Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > The Real Housewives of Miami Nicole Martin Wants Adriana De Moura to Apologize for Making Her a “Pawn” on ‘RHOM’ Nicole said she would forgive her ‘RHOM’ co-star Adriana for stirring up unnecessary drama at her Mamacita luncheon. Inside their feud. By Elizabeth Randolph Jan. 25 2024, Published 11:37 a.m. ET Source: Bravo

It’s safe to say that after Season 6 of The Real Housewives of Miami, Dr. Nicole Martin will think long and hard about who she invites to her next event. During the season, Nicole, who has been on RHOM since Season 4, got on OGs Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton’s bad side when she invited an unexpected guest to her Mother’s Day-themed “Mamacita” luncheon — former housewife Ana Quincoces.

Ana’s appearance on the show caused much drama, as she, Alexia, and Marysol have been beefing online for several years. Nicole has maintained that she wasn’t the one who invited Ana and said it was actually Adriana de Moura who orchestrated the drama. The statement has caused friction between Nicole and Adriana’s friendship, and the anesthesiologist shared the one way the “FYAH” singer can make things right. So, where do Nicole and Adriana stand now? Keep reading for all the tea regarding their feud.

Nicole Martin says she felt like Adriana de Moura’s “pawn” during the ‘RHOM’ luncheon gone wrong.

Those who have watched Nicole and Adriana on RHOM know the two Bravolebrities have always gotten along. However, that has changed since Nicole said she feels like a “pawn” in Adriana’s master plan to stir up some mess between Ana, Alexia, and Marysol. She also confirmed it was Adriana who “wanted to invite Ana.”

“I feel like I was kind of used,” Nicole shared with HollywoodLife in January 2024. “I was almost like a pawn in Adriana’s master plan, which doesn’t feel good because I feel like I’ve always been a good friend to Adriana. Last year when everyone turned their back on her at the Bahamas, I still was there for her. I still tried to incorporate the two groups. It definitely felt like I was being used.”

While the trio were once friends, Ana has stated multiple times on her podcast, Mami Issues, that Alexia and Marysol aren’t her friends and don’t deserve to be on the show. Adriana and Marysol have also had their issues since Season 5, which began when Adriana accused Marysol’s ex-boyfriend of hitting on her.

The drama continued into Season 6 after Adriana wrote Marysol a letter as the former publicist’s liver, asking Marysol to stop drinking.

Nicole said she would be willing to forgive Adriana for using her feud with Alexia and Marysol.

Since the eventful Mamacita Luncheon, Adriana has come clean about being the only reason Ana attended Nicole’s event. In a Season 6 episode confessional, Adriana admitted she invited Ana and that Nicole had nothing to do with it.

“I think Adriana was a little wishy-washy in her confessional. I think she’s so used to fighting with these girls that she didn’t want to outright own it.”

And while Nicole gave Adriana credit for eventually telling the truth, she said she still needed more from her longtime friend. She discussed their feud with Us Weekly and said she hopes Adriana will use the RHOM Season 6 reunion to make things right, which is something she promised she would do.

“Adriana and I have spoken,” Nicole told the outlet. “She apologized for the way things appeared on camera, and she told me she’s going to make it right at the reunion. So let’s see.”