‘RHOM’ Star Marysol Patton’s Ex-Boyfriend Caused Her Lengthy Feud With Adriana De Moura

The Gist: The Real Housewives of Miami star Marysol Patton has shared several relationships during her time on the show.

In Season 5 of RHOM, her co-star, Adriana de Moura, claimed Marysol’s ex-boyfriend, who hasn’t appeared on the show, was “never in love” with her.

Marysol and Adriana’s feud continued into Season 6, though they’ve agreed to start over and be friends again.

Although she’s oscillated between being a main cast member and a “friend of” The Real Housewives of Miami, Marysol Patton has consistently contributed to the heat and explosiveness that is the Bravo series. But in Season 6 of RHOM, Marysol was ready to bury the hatchet with the castmates she has been beefing with, including Adriana de Moura, to everyone’s surprise.

RHOM fans had watched Marysol and Adriana fire insults at one another since Season 5 when Adriana made shady comments about Marysol’s ex-boyfriend. Here’s the scoop.

Source: Bravo

Who is Marysol Patton’s ex-boyfriend?

Since becoming a Bravolebrity when RHOM first debuted on the network in 2011, Marysol has shared multiple details about her love life. However, there’s no evidence of the man she fought with Adriana over in RHOM Season 5. During the cast’s trip to the Florida Keys, Adriana spilled on camera that Marysol’s ex, who she didn’t name, contacted her and told her he was “never in love with Marysol.” Ouch.

The revelation caused more friction to Marysol and Adriana’s longtime friendship. On the show, though, Marysol didn’t give her ex the satisfaction of calling him out. Marysol’s silence led fans to do their own digging, with Reddit posting a thread about the ex-boyfriend’s identity.

While we could not track down Marysol’s ex-mystery man, one Reddit user theorized that the ex was someone Marysol dated after divorcing her first husband, Phillipe Pautesta Herder. Marysol was reportedly with him during the time of her mother and RHOM fan-favorite Elsa Patton’s death. The fan predicted Marysol was with him when Mama Elsa died in 2019.

Despite not giving him a name, Marysol has shared that her relationship with her ex-boyfriend was painful and that he broke her heart. Fortunately, after the split from her ex, she met the man who “fills her heart,” her second husband, Steve McNamara. According to The Daily Dish, Marysol and Steve met in 2020 and married in April 2021.

Source: Bravo

Marysol and Adriana de Moura agreed to “try” to end their feud.

Marysol likely never would’ve provided us with any information about her ex had it not been for Adriana. After her Season 5 comments and Adriana’s iconic Liver Letter, the women confirmed they would never be friends again. However, in Season 6, they thankfully changed their minds.

During the cast’s Season 6 trip to Palm Beach in Ep. 6, “Dildo and Dildon’t,” Marysol raised a proverbial peace flag at the cast’s dinner. Unlike Adriana, though, Marysol opted not to dress as a ‘70s hippie.

Why does Marysol care about what an ex boyfriend says about their relationship? Isn't she married to someone else now? #RHOM pic.twitter.com/As8iFXZU9z — Stan Kenya Now! (@StanKenyaNow) March 3, 2023

Instead, Marysol apologized for the shade she threw at Adriana, stating they both wanted to “goat” each other and wanted to hurt one another. Adriana agreed that due to their “history,” she would “try” and work things out with her on-again, off-again friend.

The OGs then officially squashed their feud by toasting one another as their castmates cheered. So, for now, Marysol and Adriana’s beef is buried, along with Marysol’s previous relationship.

Actually, not so fast…

Just when we thought Marysol and Adriana were done feuding, Marysol stated the contrary. After the episode of them making peace aired, Marysol appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and appeared puzzled as a fan asked about her and Adriana’s reconciliation.

“Why does everyone keep saying I apologized to Adriana?” Marysol said on the show in December 2023.

Marysol clarified she was only apologizing for her “vulgarity” during her and Adriana’s fight on their bus ride to a charity event. She said she hadn’t meant to curse as much as she did to Adriana in front of the group. However, regarding their friendship, Marysol said she and Adriana have “no relationship” and she’s OK with that!