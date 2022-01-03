Marysol Patton's Mother, Mama Elsa, Passed Away Before the 'RHOM' Reboot

When The Real Housewives of Miami returned for a long-awaited fourth season in December 2021, fans were relieved to find out that many of the original cast members returned in either full-time capacities, or as "friends."

Alexia Echevarria, Larsa Pippen, and Lisa Hochstein, returned as official mojito-holders, while Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton came back in supporting positions.

While Season 4 marked the return of several old favorites, there are a few notable castmates who are no longer on the show.