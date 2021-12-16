Lea Black Did Not Return to 'The Real Housewives of Miami' for Season 4

Eight years after Bravo placed it on an indefinite hiatus, The Real Housewives of Miami is finally back for a fourth season on Peacock — and the cast features five returning stars and a few new personalities.

While fans are excited to see the likes of Alexia Echevarria, Marysol Patton, Larsa Pippen, Adriana de Moura, and Lisa Hochstein back on the reboot, there is one star who is missing from the cast list: Lea Black.