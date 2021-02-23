Going to Miami! 'The Real Housewives of Miami' May Return Without OG Lea Black

On Feb. 17, the NBC Universal streaming platform Peacock announced during the Television Critics Association Press Tour that a reboot of The Real Housewives of Miami is in development. RHOM was the seventh installment of the popular Housewives franchise. The show ran for three seasons on Bravo from 2011 to 2013. The original cast followed several friendships and professional and personal dramas of Lea Black , Alexia Echevarria, Adriana de Moura, Marysol Patton, Larsa Pippen, and Cristy Rice.

In Season 2, the network added Lisa Hochstein, Joanna Krupa, Ana Quincoces, and Karent Sierra after Larsa and Cristy's departure. The third season of The Real Housewives of Miami brought Alexia back. It featured Joanna's marriage to Romain Zago, but for fans of the reality show, Season 3 would be the last season. There are very few details of the new RHOM, but one is that it will be executively produced by Andy Cohen and Purveyors of Pop's Matt Anderson, Cooper Green, and Nate Green.

Production was ceased on the series after Season 3, and Andy also discussed the reasoning for Bravo pulling the plug on a Season 4 years ago. He said, "The problem with the third season was that the ratings were declining as it went on, and they went down for the reunion, which is usually the opposite of what happens. I think that went into the decision not to pick it up."

Back in November 2020, Andy admitted that he was interested in bringing the television series back. He revealed to listeners on an episode of the Everything Iconic podcast that he was in talks with Peacock to air the fourth season of RHOM. Andy said, "I have really been trying to get Peacock to pick up Miami. I don't know if I'm allowed to say this. I don't know where we are with that. I have to say the fans of Miami are still very vocal, and so I've been an advocate for Peacock bringing back Miami."

Why did Lea Black leave 'RHOM'?

Earlier this month, when rumors were swirling around that the show might come back, Lea took to social media and tweeted, "To the dozen people that have texted, called, tagged or emailed me in the last hour or so - I love you, but yes, I'm avoiding you." Fans immediately thought that her cryptic message meant that she has left the show and won't be returning to the Housewives franchise.

Article continues below advertisement

To the dozen people that have texted,called, tagged or emailed me in the last hour or so - I love you, but yes, I’m avoiding you. 🌹♥️ — Lea Black (@LeaBlackMiami) February 2, 2021

There could very well be some truth to that. According to TMZ, a source from the show's production said that Lea spends most of her time at her Los Angeles home and the timing would not work for her to come back to Miami. Some fans speculate that Lea has left the show because she wasn't asked to return. An unnamed source tells Us Weekly, "They have started interviewing a bunch of different women. They want to have a very diverse cast and are speaking to women from all different backgrounds."