Is 'Real Housewives of Miami' Making a Comeback With Paulina Rubio?

Although it was never officially cancelled, Bravo is bringing RHOM back and is in talks with several new potential cast members.

Do you remember The Real Housewives of Miami ? It was the seventh offshoot of the original Real Housewives franchise. But after premiering on Bravo in 2011, it only lasted for a total of three seasons before it ceased production.

So, is Paulina Rubio joining Real Housewives of Miami? Is the series really coming back? Here's what you need to know.

One of the rumored new additions on the show is Mexican pop icon Paulina Rubio, 49, who currently lives in Miami with her two children.

Is Paulina Rubio joining the 'RHOM' cast?

Paulina Rubio is a Mexican singer and entertainer who first rose to fame in the 1980s as part of the successful pop act Timbiriche. As Timbiriche achieved massive success all across Latin America, it was clear that Paulina was one of the strongest members of the group and in 1991, she left to focus on her solo career.

It was after she struck out on her own that Paulina became a superstar, often referred to as the Queen of Latin Pop. Her first album that she recorded in Spain, "La Chica Dorada," was No. 3 on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart and the album’s "Mío" became one of Mexico’s highest selling singles in the 1990s.

As trends have come and gone, Paulina has managed to prove herself relevant in every decade by reinventing her sound and her look. In that regard, she's often compared to legendary pop icon Madonna. Her versatile singing style has allowed for a wide range of hits from ballads to rock anthems to disco smash hits, and Paulina also had some crossover success with English-language albums, like 2002’s "Border Girl."

In addition to her massive pop career, Paulina has also had success with acting. The singing sensation appeared on telenovelas like Pasión y Poder and Baila Conmigo early on in her career and more recently, she guest-starred as herself on The CW’s Jane the Virgin. Paulina is also no stranger to reality TV. In the 2010s, she was a coach on two seasons of La Voz Mexico, and for a season of La Voz Kids.

Then in 2013, she replaced Britney Spears as a judge on Season 3 of The X Factor, alongside Simon Cowell, Demi Lovato and Kelly Rowland. With such a long and storied career, Paulina’s sure to be a welcome addition to the Real Housewives, and if she’s cast, it will make her the first major Latin pop star to appear on the franchise.