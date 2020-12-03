These Are the 'Real Housewives' Who Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

One of the negative-testing housewives, Garcelle Beauvais, has opened up to People about the experience of filming RHOBH during a global pandemic like COVID-19. She shared, “We shot for Housewives on Tuesday; Tuesday night we got home and found out a few people on our crew tested positive for COVID.” Because of this, she also had to isolate. Garcelle said the worst part of isolating was spending her 54th birthday alone and being unable to see her two sons, Jax and Jaid.

While we all want new content right now, it’s worth remembering that reality stars, actors, and crew members are all taking big risks to create that content for all of us. It’s up to everyone to slow the spread, and while these film sets are taking all precautions possible, Garcelle reminds us that we can do all the right things, but the virus doesn’t seem to care. But … we still can’t wait for some new Real Housewives drama.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is set to air on Bravo in 2021.