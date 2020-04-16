'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Newcomer Sutton Stracke Has an Interesting Ex

Christian’s professional life might be an open book, but his private life is not. He doesn’t seem to have any public social media accounts, so he might just prefer to keep some aspects of his life away from the spotlight. That’s going to be hard to do now that his ex-wife is one of the new RHOBH cast members.

Still, it’s unlikely that he will make any surprise appearances on RHOBH this season, if only because he’s an ex, and not a current love interest of one of the cast members. He also doesn't seem to be someone with much interest in showcasing his life on TV and you can't really fault him for it, if that's the case.

Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.