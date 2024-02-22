Sutton Stracke Had a Health Scare at the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Reunion

As if Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills wasn't dramatic enough! In a newly-released clip of the reunion special, fans were shocked to see Southern belle Sutton Stracke seemingly suffer a health emergency while filming.

Is Sutton OK? Did she have to go to the hospital? Here's what has been revealed about Sutton's health issue during the reunion, and how the controversial cast member is doing today.

How was Sutton Stracke's health leading up to the reunion?

We'll get to the scary incident that played out on film during the reunion for Season 13 of RHOBH. But first, if you watched the latest episodes, you might not be super surprised that Sutton's health was tenuous at best leading into the taping.

Indeed, her health emergency prompted a litany of speculation among fans given what we saw play out during the season. Of course, the dating-impaired star's "small esophagus" was a major storyline in the season. She was also accused of having a drinking problem, and one viewer suggested that what happened to her at the reunion was due to alcohol withdrawal. Sutton's retort? "That was not the problem. Discontinue this false narrative.”

Fans will also recall how cast members accused Sutton of not eating enough. Sutton was also clearly under a lot of stress throughout the seasons, in large part due to her ex-husband moving out of the country. Don't forget the tension she had with other cast members, especially Kyle Richards.

So what happened to Sutton at the reunion?

Here's what went down: In a teaser for the reunion shared by Sutton herself on her social media, at one point, we see Kathy Hilton join the main cast on the sofa. It then appears that Sutton falls back on the sofa, moaning, "Whoa."

The other women quickly ask if she's OK. Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton's closest ally on the show, says, "Can we call somebody please?" At that point, a paramedic appears, with castmate Annemarie Wiley, a nurse anesthetist, buzzing nearby as well. We hear host Andy Cohen state, "You're shaking. You are really shaking."

She forgot her purse vodka. Looks like alcohol withdrawal…. Maybe? 🤔 — Jenna (@Jennife08248069) February 22, 2024

The scene adds up to a truly dramatic moment, in which Sutton's castmates seem truly worried about their friend. So what happened? We don't know for sure because Sutton hasn't directly addressed the situation yet. Her health emergency could have been a result of one or more of the reasons stated above. Or, as one fan joked on her Instagram, "Sutton are you allergic to Kathy?"

But the health scare was more than just a storyline it seems, as it was reported Sutton had to leave the reunion in an ambulance. It's rumored that Garcelle accompanied her to the hospital.

Sutton may simply have been suffering from dehydration or low blood sugar following a long day of filming. Either way, she was released, and recovered enough to go on a Mexico vacation recently with her son, per Page Six.