Inside Kyle Richards's Dating Life and Who the 'RHOBH' Star May Be With Amid Her Separation Kyle Richards is rumored to be dating someone new after her separation with husband Mauricio Umansky, though they deny getting divorced.

You don't actually have to be married to be part of The Real Housewives franchise, and that goes for the long-running Real Housewives of Beverly Hills too. But when Kyle Richards started Season 13 on the heels of the public announcement that she and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, were separating, she still made it clear that they were not divorced.

That being said, there are still rumors flying about who Kyle Richards is dating, and her RHOBH co-stars are quick to point out what they believe to be Kyle's plans to find a new partner. Case in point: Dorit Kemsley's line to producers about "Kyle looking for her next husband in Spain" in the Jan. 24 episode.

Source: Getty

Is Kyle Richards dating Morgan Wade?

Kyle has always rubbed elbows with the elite, and that includes building a friendship with country singer Morgan Wade. So when she started spending more time with Morgan and was seen with her on and off the show, the rumor mill started. Plenty of RHOBH fans wondered if this was going to be Kyle's new partner, despite the fact that she is still married.

For now, it looks like Kyle isn't dating anyone, including Morgan. She appeared on Jeff Lewis Live and explained that Morgan is one of the many friends whom she relies on for support and a close bond, but Kyle also recognizes that the media tends to use specific photos of herself with Morgan, and that this is where the dating rumor stems from.

Source: Getty

"We were saying goodbye at the Glen Centre, and it looks like we're... the photo literally looks like we're kissing each other, which has happened to me before in the past," Kyle said, in reference to a photo that surfaced of her with Morgan. "But I'm like, 'of course they want to use that photo.'"

Are Kyle Richards and her husband divorced?

In July 2023, Kyle and Mauricio announced their separation. They cited a "rough year," but both said in a statement on Instagram that they still had love for each other. And as of right now, there has been no further announcement to indicate a divorce between them.