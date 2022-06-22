'RHOBH's Kyle Richards and Her Ex-Husband Are Pretty Much BFFs

Behind (almost) every Real Housewife is a rich ex-husband. Just ask the cast of RHOBH.

Season 12 of the series kicked off in May and reunited viewers with longtime fan-favorite Kyle Richards. She and her current husband, Mauricio Umansky have been married for more than two decades now. But before she met Mauricio — Kyle was married to her now-ex-husband, Guraish Aldjufrie. So where is Kyle’s first husband now?