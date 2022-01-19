'RHOBH' Fans Seem to Think That Mauricio Umansky Cheated on Kyle Richards

A star couple renowned for their work on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has managed to strike up a very handsome deal, and fans are wondering what lead them to do so.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky sold their seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion located in Bel Air, Calif., following a years-long wait. The stars reportedly listed the property in 2017. Why did they decide to sell the house? Are the cheating and divorce rumors anything to go by?