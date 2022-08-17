Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV > The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Mauricio Umansky
Source: Getty Images

Will Mauricio Umansky's Net Worth See Growth in 2022? Details on the 'RHOBH' Star's Finances

Tatayana Yomary - Author
By

Aug. 17 2022, Published 4:54 p.m. ET

Appearing on Bravo’s Housewives franchise as a spouse to the wives comes with its share of ups and downs. On the positive side, the platform allows everyone to promote their businesses and gain new opportunities. However, spouses can find themselves being used by other cast members in fights or even roped into frivolous affair allegations.

Still, the husbands and partners of the Housewives have all made it a point to support their spouses in every capacity, and Mauricio Umanksy — husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards — is no exception.

Article continues below advertisement

Since Mauricio has been a familiar face on the show over the years, fans have always been interested in learning more about him. After all, Mauricio is very wealthy and is deeply in love with Kyle. So, what is Mauricio Umansky’s net worth? Here’s the scoop.

Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards-Umansky
Source: Getty Images

Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards Umansky

Article continues below advertisement

Mauricio Umansky’s net worth can teeter due to his career.

As of this writing, Celebrity Net Worth reports that Mauricio currently has a net worth of $100 million. Mauricio’s cushy net worth reflects his work as a real estate developer, broker, philanthropist, and television personality. The outlet shares that Mauricio is the CEO of The Agency, which offers clients luxurious properties spanning the Beverly Hills, Brentwood, Malibu, and Holmby Hills neighborhoods in California. In fact, Mauricio is said to sell more than $150 million worth of property yearly on average.

Mauricio Umansky

Real Estate Developer, Reality TV Personality

Net worth: $100 million

Mauricio Umansky is a real estate developer and philanthropist known for appearing alongside wife Kyle Richards on her show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Birthdate: June 25, 1970

Birthplace: Mexico

Birth name: Mauricio Umansky

Father: Eduardo Umansky

Mother: Estella Sneider

Children: Three daughters (born in 1996, 2000, and 2008)

Marriages: Kyle Richard (m.1996-present)

Education: University of Southern California

Article continues below advertisement

Dana Wilkey alleged that Mauricio Umansky had an affair with Dorit Kemsley, and all hell broke loose.

When will these ladies learn? The last thing you ever want to do is start drama with another woman over a husband.

In an Aug. 15, 2022, Instagram post, former RHOBH friend-of-the-show Dana Wilkey posted a fake movie poster of RHOB star Dorit Kemsley posing with Mauricio. The title of the poster reads, "An Affair to Remember." Fans likely know that Dana is simply starting drama after rumors swirled online earlier in the summer about Dorit and Mauricio's alleged affair.

Article continues below advertisement

“The fans can’t stop talking about this! Thoughts?” Dana captioned the fan-made poster.

However, many RHOBH fans and castmates, including Dorit, did not find this post funny. Dorit made it a point to verbally drag Dana online for her shenanigans.

“Is something wrong with you, woman? Or are you just so miserable in your life you have nothing better to do?” Dorit commented under the post. “You’re definitely one of the thirstiest people I’ve ever seen, I guess it’s just as simple as that? Kyle and Mau are our friends and my kids call them uncle and auntie. Do you think this is ok for my kids to see when it’s a disgusting lie?”

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Dorit went on to cally Dana out for not having decency and calling her “sad and pathetic.” Dorit also warned Dana that her actions are “bound to bite her in the a–.”

“If this is the only way you can make a buck then so be it but at least have some decency and stop trying to peddle false narratives especially when you know there is ZERO truth behind it and your whole motive is to just hurt people for no reason,” Dorit added.

Interestingly, as of this writing, neither Kyle nor Mauricio have made a statement about Dana’s post. However, it’s safe to say that this won’t be the last we’ll hear of Dana getting dragged. As Nene Leakes said, you never win when you play dirty, honey!

Advertisement
More from Distractify

What Is Harry Hamlin's Net Worth? The 4-1-1 on His Finances

Why Are Dorit Kemsley and Dana Wilkey From 'RHOBH' Feuding?

Are Dorit Kemsley and Mauricio Umansky Stepping Out? Let's Step in and Find Out

Latest The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.