Will Mauricio Umansky's Net Worth See Growth in 2022? Details on the 'RHOBH' Star's Finances

Appearing on Bravo’s Housewives franchise as a spouse to the wives comes with its share of ups and downs. On the positive side, the platform allows everyone to promote their businesses and gain new opportunities. However, spouses can find themselves being used by other cast members in fights or even roped into frivolous affair allegations.

Still, the husbands and partners of the Housewives have all made it a point to support their spouses in every capacity, and Mauricio Umanksy — husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards — is no exception.