Meet (and Follow!) the Glam Agents of Netflix's 'Buying Beverly Hills'
You may have seen Netflix's other reality TV series about the glamorous real estate agents of California, but it's unlikely you've ever seen anything like Buying Beverly Hills.
The show revolves around Mauricio Umansky's international real estate empire, The Agency, although in this series, the agents are located in the 90210.
For many folks, some of the agents on Buying Beverly Hills might seem familiar.
Check out the cast's Instagrams to get the full details of their lives on or off set!
Mauricio Umansky
The man with a plan in Buying Beverly Hills and the owner of The Agency, Mauricio may be familiar to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers, where he as appeared with his famous wife, Kyle Richards.
Not to mention, The Agency is a family business, so he works very closely with his daughters Alexia and Farrah on the new show.
Check out his Instagram here.
Farrah Brittany
As Kyle Richards's eldest daughter and step-daughter to Mauricio, Farrah is a founding member of The Agency. Never one to miss the opportunity for a lavish party, Farrah has been putting in the work at work and at home to create the perfect environment for her flourishing relationship with her long-term partner, Alex Manos.
Follow her on Instagram here.
Alexia Umansky
As Farrah's younger sister and Mauricio's daughter, Alexia has big shoes to fill. As one of The Agency's new junior agents, she's determined to prove her worth in the cutthroat world of Los Angeles real estate. Not to mention, fans can already spot an office romance brewing thanks to her chemistry and childhood friendship with co-worker Joey Ben-Zvi...
Follow her on Instagram here.
Santiago Arana
Santiago Arana is a partner at The Agency and a dedicated father to two adorable sons. Santiago's long career in the real estate industry makes him the perfect balance for the show's wide range of talents.
Check out his Instagram here.
Ben Belack
A senior agent and self-proclaimed social media expert, Ben also has a history of starring in guest roles on television in shows such as Veronica Mars and Jane the Virgin. As someone who grew up outside of Beverly Hills, Ben goes the extra mile to prove he's just as ambitious as his co-workers.
Follow him on Instagram here.
Jon Grauman
Senior agent Jon Grauman is someone you want to have in your back pocket, thanks to his extensive knowledge of exclusive properties. Jon helps train the junior agents in The Agency and is one of the top-selling realtors in all of Los Angeles. However, it might surprise viewers to know he was involved in the music industry before obtaining a real estate license. Jon is also married to co-worker Lauren Grauman.
Find him on Instagram here.
Allie Lutz Rosenberger
Beautiful, blond senior agent Allie Lutz Rosenberger resembles the real estate industry's real-life Elle Woods. A wife, mom of three, and former reality television star of The Hills, Allie is no stranger to reality TV or Beverly Hills, which definitely puts her at an advantage.
Follow her on Instagram here.
Brandon Graves
Like some members of The Agency, Brandon didn't start as a real estate agent. Instead, this former professional dancer is now acclimating to the world of real estate as a junior agent. It's clear that despite not growing up in Beverly Hills, he's ready to shake things up in Los Angeles regardless.
Check out his Instagram here.
Melissa Platt
To say that Melissa and Farrah are bonded at the hip is an understatement. The duo met through work and have been side-by-side for several years, but could their friendship be in jeopardy? Fans will have to tune in to find out.
Check out her Instagram here.
Joey Ben-Zvi
Junior agent Joey Ben-Zvi grew up next to Beverly Hills in Brentwood. His high-profile connections have helped him secure real estate in some of Los Angeles' most coveted neighborhoods, but will his good nature also win him a place in Alexia's heart? Only time may tell.
Follow him on Instagram here.
Sonika Vaid
Former American Idol contestant Sonika Vaid didn't get discouraged when she left the show. Instead, she turned to real estate, and is now a junior agent at The Agency. However, the first trailer for the show hints that her confidence wavers at open houses, but if Sonika can overcome stage fright, she can overcome this too! Currently, Sonika is dating her co-worker Kevin Stewart.
Check out her Instagram here.
Don't forget to tune into Buying Beverly Hills, streaming on Netflix on Nov. 4, 2022.