Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix 'Buying Beverly Hills' Star Zach Goldsmith's Wife Also Had a Brush with Fame on Reality Television Every reality star has a life outside of the screen, including ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ realtor Zach Goldsmith and his wife. By Jamie Lerner PUBLISHED Mar. 27 2024, 6:43 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@zachgoldsmith24

Now that Season 2 of Buying Beverly Hills is finally here, the Selling Sunset fans have something to keep us entertained. This season’s breakout star is Zach Goldsmith, who’s one of the most successful real estate agents in the country. With 20 years of experience under his belt, over $1 billion in sales, and recognition from RealTrends, The Wall Street Journal, and the Los Angeles Business Journal’s Leaders of Influence, he’s definitely one to watch.

Article continues below advertisement

As fans grow accustomed to his charm and unique selling style, we can’t help but wonder what his life is like outside of work. Does he have a wife and kids? Or is he just partying the days away like a stereotypical Netflix reality star? We dish on everything regarding the Buying Beverly Hills star.

Article continues below advertisement

Zach Goldsmith’s wife, Jennifer Hamilton-Goldsmith, is a dancer and choreographer.

While we don’t meet Jennifer during Buying Beverly Hills, we know that Zach is in a happy relationship. He married Jennifer Hamilton-Goldsmith long before he became a reality star and funnily enough, Jennifer also had her own foray into reality television. While we don’t know exactly when Zach and Jennifer married, they’ve been together since at least 2010, when Zach posted about her appearance on Dancing with the Stars.

While Jennifer now spends most of her time at the dance studio she opened in Los Angeles called The Floor Dance Academy, she’s been dancing with and choreographing for several high-profile celebrities throughout the years. According to her Broadway Dance Center biography, where she’s a guest faculty member, she’s been dancing since she was 4 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer has worked with Mike Myers on the Austin Powers films, The Cat in the Hat, and The Love Guru, in addition to choreographing films and series such as Yogi Bear, Easy A, The Runaways, CSI, Bones, The Undercovers, and I’m in the Band. She’s worked as an associate choreographer on several other films and has even appeared in a Lenny Kravitz music video.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, Jennifer is represented by BlocLA, a talent agency that represents choreographers, directors, dancers, actors, singers, and more. In the past, she worked with EDGE Performing Arts Center, which was sadly forced to close during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Article continues below advertisement

Zach Goldsmith and his wife, Jennifer Hamilton-Goldsmith, share two children.

Zach and Jennifer have two young sons, which Zach shared in an Instagram post captioned, “The Queen and her Bees.” He added, “Don’t know how you do it. I guess you just love the honey too much. We bow to you. And to our moms and all the moms out there, you’re all underappreciated and we couldn’t live without you.”