Farrah Aldjufrie and Fiance Alex Manos’s Engagement Is Reportedly Over — What Happened?

The Gist: Farrah Aldjufrie and her fiance, Alex Manos, reportedly called off their engagement.

Sources say Farrah ended the relationship after the relationship’s “dynamic” changed.

Farrah and Alex have yet to confirm or deny they broke up.

The Buying Beverly Hills star and her partner of five years reportedly ended their engagement after fans witnessed them get engaged on the Netflix show. Since news of the breakup surfaced, many wondered what caused them to part ways. So, why did Farrah and Alex break up? Keep reading to find out!

Farrah waiting “a long time” for a ring was possibly why the couple called off their engagement.

Farrah, who also goes by Farrah Brittany professionally, began dating Alex, the owner and President of Beverly Hills Car Club, in 2018. The couple dated for three years before Alex popped the question in November 2021.

“My baby @farrahbritt is getting married!” Kyle wrote on Instagram in November 2021 to announce the engagement. “We love Alex so much and couldn’t be happier!!”

Fans of RHOBH and Buying Beverly Hills watched as Farrah and Alex moved forward with their wedding planning while filming their reality shows. However, in 2023, Farrah’s Instagram followers suspected something was off when years passed without Farrah nor anyone in her famous family announcing a wedding date.

In August 2023, Farrah raised suspicions even further when she was spotted without her engagement ring during a family trip to Italy. While neither Farrah nor Alex confirmed that she didn’t have her ring on because there was trouble in the water, an insider close to the couple claimed that “the dynamic of their relationship had changed” after Farrah finally got the desired proposal.

"She waited a long time for the engagement," the source shared with The Messenger. "And the dynamic of their relationship had changed."

Farrah and Alex haven’t posted about their relationship since the holidays in 2022.

Much like some prefer to soft launch the beginning stages of their relationship on social media, many couples enjoy doing the same thing to confirm that they’ve broken up. Fans reportedly think Farrah has been soft-launching her and Alex’s breakup on her Instagram account.

Those following Farrah on the gram may have noticed she hasn’t posted her fiance or her wedding since December 2022. In the last post she shared, they were spending Christmas together in Aspen, Colo., and snapped a photo of them outside of a cabin. “‘Twas the night 🎄⛄️✨,” she captioned on Dec. 24, 2022.

In addition to not posting about her main squeeze, Farrah mentioned that planning their big day wasn’t what the real estate boss expected. While defending rumors her mother, Kyle, uses Ozempic, Farrah briefly opened up about her wedding plans and said it was “taking my time” regarding wedding planning.