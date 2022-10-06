Did 'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards' Daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, Get Married?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The Aspen trip wrapped up on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills long before the Oct. 5 finale, but the fallout from the group vacation is far from over.

On the last night of the vacation, Kathy Hilton lost her temper at her sister, Kyle Richards. Lisa Rinna was the only cast member to witness what transpired once the two made it back to Kyle's Aspen home.