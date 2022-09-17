Several ‘RHOBH’ Looks Were Revealed Before the “Tough” Season 12 Reunion
At the end of each season, the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills gather to spill the tea on everything that happened over the previous few months. Season 12 is no different, as Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Sutton Stracke, and Kathy Hilton all sat down with Andy Cohen on Sept. 9, 2022, to film the three-part reunion.
Issues to be addressed include Erika’s ongoing legal troubles, new feuds like the one between Sutton and Diana, and ongoing battles that seemingly won’t end (Kyle and Kathy, we're looking at you). While we can certainly expect to see chaos unfold at the reunion, we'll also have stunning looks to gawk at amidst the drama.
Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna posted their ‘RHOBH’ reunion looks on social media.
Since filming wrapped for the reunion, a few of the Housewives, like Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna, have already treated fans to a peek at their fashions.
On the day of the event, Erika shared a photo on Instagram in which she's posing in a mirrored blue Retrofete dress, which retails for $2,595. She paired the look with matching ankle-strap heels, a sky-high pony, and dazzling gems from Stefere Jewelry and Dena Kemp. (The latter brand has also been providing jewelry for the latest season of The Bachelorette.)
Lisa Rinna also flaunted her reunion look via Instagram. The mother of two uploaded a video of her dancing to to Beyonce's “Alien Superstar” in her dressing room, while wearing a leopard-print dress that hugged every curve and highlighted her cleavage.
“I pay them all in Dust,” Lisa wrote.
While Lisa was seemingly feeling herself on reunion day, Twitter commenters weren’t too impressed with the look. One user, @SammySammyboo24, applauded Erika’s ensemble but said Lisa could’ve kept her teaser.
“I think @lisarinna showed up to the Jersey Shore reunion with that outfit,” they tweeted. “Wrong network Rinna, we’re on Bravo!”
In addition to the ‘RHOBH’ reunion looks, the seating chart has reportedly been revealed.
Outside of Lisa and Erika’s looks, there isn’t much information about what the rest of the cast will be wearing when the reunion debuts. However, multiple sources have carved out the reunion’s ever-important seating chart.
For years, the seating chart has been an unofficial marker of who brought the most drama, controversy, and intrigue to the season. The cast members sitting closest to Andy are typically known as the leads of the show, while the ones farthest away could be in danger of losing their jobs.
We’d like to note that the “seating chart” is more of a Bravo legend, as it doesn’t seem to directly impact any casting decisions. Nevertheless, many Housewives OGs like NeNe Leakes, Gizelle Bryant, and Kyle Richards are among those who have always sat close to Andy at the reunion.
For RHOBH Season 12, Kyle will reportedly reclaim her spot to the direct left of Andy. She'll be followed by Garcelle with Sutton on the end, in the same spot she sat at the last reunion. When Kathy Hilton joins the group, she'll take a seat next to Kyle.
To the right of Andy will be Lisa Rinna, followed by Erika and Dorit. Crystal, like Sutton, will sit at the end in the same spot she did last season.
The unofficial seating chart doesn’t show two cast members from this season. Sheree Zampino, who joined the cast as a “friend” of RHOBH, reportedly decided to skip the reunion. The newest full-time cast member, Diana Jenkins, attended the reunion remotely due to testing positive for COVID-19.
Of course, we can take this all with a grain of salt as the official seating chart hasn’t yet been released. Fans will get to see the cast’s actual placements after Bravo airs the reunion’s trailer. The preview will let fans know when the reunion will premiere.
In the meantime, continue catching new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.