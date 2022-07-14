How Old Are the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'? Some of Them Are Older Than They Look!
Love 'em or love to hate 'em, there's no denying that the women of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills keep our TVs steamy. While Bravo follows housewives from many different cities across the country, Beverly Hills often outranks its competition.
Maybe it's because the ladies live unapologetically luxe lifestyles. Or perhaps it's their ability to create over-the-top drama out of seemingly tiny issues. (Remember the dog adoption chaos that lasted for basically all of Season 9?) Or possibly it's the fact that several of the current castmates are Cancers, a zodiac sign that's known for keeping emotions high.
No matter what keeps you tuning in, we think there's one thing we can all agree on: The ladies look absolutely incredible for their ages! How old is the cast of RHOBH?
Crystal Kung Minkoff is 39 years old.
Born on Feb. 4, 1983, Crystal Kung Minkoff is the youngest of the cast at 39 years old. She's also 20 years younger than her husband, Rob, though their age difference has never gotten in the way of their romance. On Crystal's birthday in 2022, Rob took to Instagram to celebrate his wife: "Your beauty lights up every room and makes every day a holiday," he wrote.
Dorit Kemsley is 46 years old.
Born on July 14, 1976, Dorit Kemsley is newly 46 years old and a Cancer sun sign. To celebrate her birthday in 2021, Dorit shared a lovely post from her husband, PK, which shows him delivering a heartfelt speech at their wedding. "This is just one of the many reasons why I feel so blessed, grateful, and happy today," she wrote. "As long as I have you and the munchkins with me, I’m as fulfilled as I can ever be."
Diana Jenkins is 48 years old.
Diana Jenkins, the newest castmate to join the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, was born on Aug. 23, 1973, making her a Virgo. At the time of this writing, Diana is 48 (soon to be 49) and 15 years old than her fiancé, Asher Monroe, with whom she shares daughter Eliyanah.
On her birthday in 2021, Diana's good friend Neil Patrick Harris took to Instagram to send his well wishes. "Happy birthday to the glorious Diana Jenkins," he wrote. "She is one of the kindest, smartest, prettiest, savviest, most resilient people I know. Her kindness and authenticity are unparalleled."
Sutton Stracke is 50 years old.
Sutton Stracke was born on Sept. 20, 1971. She's a Virgo like Diana, though this clearly doesn't mean they see eye-to-eye, as viewers of the show well know. To celebrate her big 50th birthday last year, Sutton spent a weekend away with her girlfriends in Napa. "I could not wish for a better weekend or better friends," she wrote on Instagram. "You bring my life such joy and happiness. I love you all so much!"
Erika Girardi is 51 years old.
Born on July 10, 1971, Erika Girardi is 51 years old and another Cancer among the ladies of the BH. In honor of her birthday in 2022, Erika shared a throwback photo from her childhood. "Happy birthday to this feisty kid," she wrote on Instagram.
Lisa Rinna, whose birthday is just one day after Erika's, shared her own series of photos dedicated to her co-star. "Happy birthday Thelma," she wrote, referring to the nicknames they have for each other of Thelma and Louise.
Kyle Richards is 53 years old.
Kyle Richards was born on Jan. 11, 1969, making her a Capricorn. Though she's currently 53 years old, she's still able to keep up with women in their 20s and 30s. (Have you seen her do the splits?!)
For her birthday in 2022, her husband, Maurico, shared a sweet tribute on Instagram: "You’re my best friend, confidant, partner, mother, businesswoman, actress, reality star, creator, wife ... I love you more than anything in the world," he wrote. A week and a half later, they also celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary.
Garcelle Beauvais is 55 years old.
You'd never know it by looking at her, but actress and TV host Garcelle Beauvais is 55 years old. Born on Nov. 26, 1966, Garcelle is a Sagittarius sun sign. In 2021, she shared fun snaps from behind the scenes of her birthday party (which viewers know wasn't entirely fun). "A party for the ages," she wrote. "Thank you to everyone who helped me kick off my birthday in style!"
Lisa Rinna is 59 years old.
Born on July 11, 1963, Lisa Rinna is yet another Cancer in the cast of Beverly Hills, who celebrates her birthday just day after Erika and three days before Dorit. At 59 years old, the actress, author, fashion designer, and beauty maven is proof that age is just a number. On her birthday, she doubled down on this idea, posting some sizzling bikini shots that put most of us to shame. "This is 59," she wrote.
Kathy Hilton is 63 years old.
Born a proud Pisces on March 13, 1959, Kathy Hilton is currently 63 years old and the oldest of the Beverly Hills housewives (though she's also the richest!). In honor of her birthday in 2022, Kathy's oldest daughter, Paris Hilton, posted a wonderful tribute to her mom. "Happy Birthday to the iconic Kathy Hilton," she wrote. "Thank you for always being the life of the party and bringing such a bright light to every room you walk in."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs new episodes on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.