How Old Are the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'? Some of Them Are Older Than They Look!

Love 'em or love to hate 'em, there's no denying that the women of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills keep our TVs steamy. While Bravo follows housewives from many different cities across the country, Beverly Hills often outranks its competition.

Maybe it's because the ladies live unapologetically luxe lifestyles. Or perhaps it's their ability to create over-the-top drama out of seemingly tiny issues. (Remember the dog adoption chaos that lasted for basically all of Season 9?) Or possibly it's the fact that several of the current castmates are Cancers, a zodiac sign that's known for keeping emotions high.

No matter what keeps you tuning in, we think there's one thing we can all agree on: The ladies look absolutely incredible for their ages! How old is the cast of RHOBH?