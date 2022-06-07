Garcelle Beauvais on Her Best Hosting Tips and Whether Her Sons Read Her Memoir (EXCLUSIVE)

When it comes to entertaining, the ladies on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills know how to throw an epic warm-weather party — even if their soirées tend to end in an argument or two.

Garcelle Beauvais, who joined the cast of the long-running Bravo franchise in Season 10, often takes on the role as the voice of reason within the group, but she also knows how to throw an unforgettable event for her co-stars, and for her family and friends.