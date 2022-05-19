'RHOBH' Returned for Season 12! Is Kathy Hilton Coming Back?By Pretty Honore
May. 18 2022, Published 8:03 p.m. ET
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returned to Bravo on May 11, 2022, and the cast came back with a bang.
Along with series newcomers Diana Jenkins and Sheree Zampino, several familiar faces have returned for Season 12 — including but not limited to Beverly Hills OG Kyle Richards. Kyle joined the original cast in 2010, but it wasn’t until recently that she fully introduced RHOBH viewers to her half-sister Kathy Hilton.
While Kathy has popped up throughout the years (appearing in episodes during Seasons 1, 3, 4, 5, 9, and 10), it wasn't until Season 11 that she made her debut as an official "friend" of the housewives. Since then, she's left a lasting impression on viewers — so much so, that fans are dying to know whether the socialite will return for Season 12.
Is Kathy Hilton still on RHOBH? Here’s what we know.
Is Kathy Hilton still on ‘RHOBH’?
Whether you love her or love to hate her, RHOBH fans can rest assured that Kathy is here to stay as a "friend" of the housewives (for now, at least.) Kathy’s reputation proceeds her, both as a celebrity mom and a Beverly Hills socialite. The reality star may not always be in the spotlight, but when she is, the shade is real.
Teasers confirm that Kathy will definitely make an appearance in Season 12, where she finds herself at the center of controversy yet again — this time, involving her half-sister, Kyle. Rumors suggest that Kyle and Kathy may be at odds, which isn't anything new for them. They've been open about having issues in the past, and have sometimes gone as long as years without speaking. But what happened this time?
Here’s the real reason Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards stopped talking.
In a trailer for Season 12, Lisa Rinna reprimands Kathy after she “said some things” about Kyle that had obviously rubbed her the wrong way. Tearfully, Kyle says to her sister, “I feel like you hate me or something. How could you say those things?”
The clip doesn’t disclose details surrounding what really transpired between the two, but Lisa assures Kathy that she’s “not going to get away with it.”
Kathy’s comments led to a rift in the sister’s already rocky relationship. But before long, the two were reunited by a tragic loss.
Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards have squashed their 'RHOBH' beef.
Over the years, Kathy and Kyle’s relationship has been less than perfect, and Season 12 was no exception. However, both women have said that they're in a much better place since filming wrapped.
After a “rough patch,” the two ultimately reconciled after the death of their childhood friend, Lorene. "My sisters and I are speaking again because they've also known Lorene since she was 7, so life works in funny ways," Kyle told Andy Cohen on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live.
Kyle called their relationship “complicated and complex” in an interview with Page Six. And anyone with a sibling can totally relate. “I feel like my sisters and I, we have arguments, we make up, we’re blood. I don’t know if everyone is like that.”
“The fact that we’re on television complicates things,” Kyle went on.
You can catch Kyle and Kathy on new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, airing on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.