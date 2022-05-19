'RHOBH' Returned for Season 12! Is Kathy Hilton Coming Back?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returned to Bravo on May 11, 2022, and the cast came back with a bang.

Along with series newcomers Diana Jenkins and Sheree Zampino, several familiar faces have returned for Season 12 — including but not limited to Beverly Hills OG Kyle Richards. Kyle joined the original cast in 2010, but it wasn’t until recently that she fully introduced RHOBH viewers to her half-sister Kathy Hilton.